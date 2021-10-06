'Tej Pratap Has Sidelined Himself From RJD': Shivanand Tiwari Amid Brother-vs-brother Row

In the latest development amid the ongoing tussle between Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that there was 'no question' of ousting Lalu's elder son from the party and questioned his presence in the party. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shivanand Tiwari noted that Tej Pratap Yadav had started his own outfit under the symbol of RJD which was opposed by the party leaders. Earlier this month, Tej Pratap Yadav had claimed that his father Lalu Prasad had been kept captive in Delhi by his brother Tejashwi whom he alleged wanted to become RJD's national president.

Shivanand Tiwari, supporting his claim, said, "When Tej Pratap recently formed his own party (Chhatra Janshakti Parishad), he said is he going to use the lantern as its symbol ( symbol of RJD). We, however, opposed it."

Tej Pratap sidelined in RJD

It all started when Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, 'a Hitler.' Jagadanand Singh, taking offense to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav, changed his decision and rejoined office. After rejoining office, Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This decision, which was taken after a discussion with Tejashwi, miffed Tej Pratap, who started demanding Jagadanand Singh's ouster from the presidentship of the party in Bihar.

Tej Pratap, in order to convince Tejashwi, visited their Patna-based home, but within a few minutes walked out fuming, alleging that the meeting had been 'interrupted'. Displeased by Tej Pratap's behaviour and his remarks in the media, Tejashwi, who had kept mum in the matter so far, stated that Tej Pratap should be a 'little more disciplined'. "No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble," Tejashwi had said, adding that their parents (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) had not taught this to them.

The cracks between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap became all the more evident when both the brothers celebrated Rakshabandhan with family in Delhi but refrained from uploading pictures with each other.