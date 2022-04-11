Last Updated:

Tej Pratap Invites 'Chacha' Nitish Kumar To Join Mahagathbandhan As JDU-BJP Rift Continue

RJD chief Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap extended an invitation to chief of Janata Dal-United Nitish Kumar to renter the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Tej Pratap

Image: PTI


On the occasion of Ram Navmi, Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap extended an invitation to rival and Janata Dal-United patriarch, Nitish Kumar, to renter the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former Bihar cabinet minister shared a poster with  'Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle)' written on it. 'It is imperative', read the post's caption. 

The development comes at a time when the BJP and JD(U) are at loggerheads over an array of issues, including caste-based census, NDA  leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation. Recently,  BJP leader Janak Ram claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. "Hence, the chief minister should come from the BJP quota," he had said. 

Fallout of RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar 

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nitish Kumar-led JDU and RJD under Lalu Yadav fought alongside Congress in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. In the polls, JD-U managed to win only 69 seats while RJD won 80 seats, still, Lalu Prasad Yadav gave the chief ministerial position to Nitish Kumar, and made his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister. His elder son, Tej Pratap, on the other hand, was made the health minister of the state. 

READ | Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 22-23, set to meet state BJP leaders: Sources

However, after just a month in power, Nitish Kumar became a target of Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Nitish mere gor mein gir gaye toh kya hum unhe uthakar phenk dete (Nitish fell at my feet. Should I have thrown him out)?" Lalu said, in one of the rallies post-election. Nitish Kumar is said to have conveyed his displeasure at the remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav through the then JD(U) president Sharad Yadav and had even warned him against using such a language for him in public. 

READ | Bihar govt job aspirants seen studying on banks of river Ganga; netizens hail dedication

However, things did not change and in fact, Lalu's aids like Raghuvansh Prasad, and Mohammad Shahabuddin among other leaders started attacking Nitish. Unable to take the attacks, the JDU chief started diverging from the statements of its alliance partners and hailed the BJP on issues like demonetisation among others. Two months later, Nitish and Narendra Modi shared the dais in Patna at a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

READ | 'Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM till NDA exists': Upendra Kushwaha denies tiff within JDU

Thereafter, the JDU chief exited the Mahagathbandhan and joined NDA to form the government in Bihar. At that time, BJP had only 54 seats in the state Assembly.

READ | Bihar: Police arrests 8 including govt official for stealing 60-feet bridge in Rohtas
Tags: Tej Pratap, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND