A fresh tussle for power seems to be unfolding between the RJD brothers in Bihar. Days after Tejashwi Yadav was found missing from the posters of RJD, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, has now launched a more direct attack at Tejashwi's aide and RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh.

After addressing an important meeting of RJD’s student wing, where Tejashwi Yadav was found amiss, Tej Pratap hit out at Jagadanand Singh, referring to him as 'Hitler.' It is important to mention that Jagadanand Singh was made RJD state chief in 2019 by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The development had occurred after Tej Pratap's rebellion against previous party president Ram Chandra Purve, who he had accused of sideling him.

"Jagadanand Singh goes everywhere and speaks like Hitler. There is a huge difference between when I used to come to the party office earlier. The gate of the party office was always open when my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) was here, but imposing their will after he was gone. The chair is not someone's legacy," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav is my 'Arjun': Tej Pratap

At the meeting for the students' wing, Tej Pratap Yadav also addressed why Tejashwi was found missing from posters, which featured RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and him. The posters for the student wing were widely put up all across Patna, especially at the party headquarters. Dismissing allegations of any tiff, he said that his younger brother was his 'Arjun' and that he resided in his heart instead.

"Tejashwi Yadav is in my heart, what is the meaning of hoarding or a poster. You don't have any masala, so you make up anything, when I was missing from posters you raked up the same issue. He is my Arjun, my chief minister, and in my heart. What does a poster mean?" Tej Pratap asked reporters.

The two brothers had first gone on loggerheads in 2018 after Tej Pratap Yadav expressed unhappiness over being overshadowed by his younger brother, who emerged as the RJD’s de facto leader in the absence of Lalu Prasad after he was sent to serve his sentence in the fodder scam. However, the two had reconciled and the elder was welcomed into the party folds in the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

