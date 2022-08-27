Tej Pratap Makes Big Pledge For Nitish; 'will Help Chaacha Hoist Flag At Red Fort As PM'

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's repetitive hints regarding his Prime Ministerial aspirations, a Minister in his cabinet, Tej Pratap Yadav made a massive statement on Saturday. Speaking to the media, RJD leader Tej Pratap referred to Nitish Kumar as his 'uncle' and said that he and the entire Yadav family will help him in becoming the Prime Minister and 'hoisting the tricolour on the Red Fort.'

"Uncle Nitish Kumar will definitely hoist the tricolour from the Red Fort. He is our uncle and we are his nephews. It is my responsibility to take uncle to that destination," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters.

Before this, Tej Pratap's brother, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "If considered, Nitish Kumar definitely might be a strong candidate (for PM's post)."

Nitish Kumar's U-turns on Prime Ministerial aspirations

The statement comes as a seven-party alliance formed government after Nitish Kumar, with his JD(U), quit the NDA over alleged attempts by BJP to “break” the regional party. He joined the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, helmed by the RJD and including Congress, CPIML(L), CPI(M) and CPI.

Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the 8th time, post the ceremony had also elaborated on his Prime Ministerial aspirations that have been a topic of discussion lately. “I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone,” he had said.

However, weeks after that, when his government was to face a trust vote in the Bihar Assembly, which they comfortably won, Nitish Kumar had made a U-turn saying, "So many parties from all across called saying that you took a very good decision (of joining hands with the RJD & others)...I told them to maintain this unity and the way to 2024 would be easy."