Tej Pratap Mocks 'nominated' CM Nitish Kumar; Says 'hope No Dams Break Before Inaugural'

Congratulating 7-time Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday, said that Nitish Kumar had been 'nominated and not elected'. Taking a jibe at the CM, he said 'hope no dam breaks before inauguration' - referring to the Rs 389-crore dam wall in Baghalpur, which collapsed a day before it was to be inaugurated. Similarly, RJD's official handle too congratulated the 'nominated' CM as he took oath of office.

आदरणीय @NitishKumar जी को 7 वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री मनोनीत होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।



उम्मीद करता हूँ कि इस बार चूहे, दारू के नशे में कोई बाँध नहीं तोड़ पाएँगे और उद्घाटन से पहले कोई पुल नहीं टूटेगा..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 16, 2020

निर्वाचित और चयनित की बजाय परिस्थितिवश “मनोनीत” मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर श्री @NitishKumar को हार्दिक बधाई।



आपकी समाज तोड़क कुर्सीवादी नीतियों से बिहार को बहुत नुक़सान हुआ है। इस बार हर दिन बिहार का बेरोज़गार युवा, नियोजित शिक्षक और संविदाकर्मी आपसे से अपना हक माँगेंगे। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 16, 2020

Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi Yadav too extended his wishes to JD(U) chief for being 'nominated' as the Bihar Chief Minister, implying that he had not been elected. RJD is currently feuding with its ally Congress, alleging that the grand old party had 'fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies'. Lashing out at ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari pointed out that 'he was picnicking in Priyanka Gandhi's Shimla home' in the midst of elections. NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats in the Bihar polls.

Bihar cabinet ministers take oath

As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar's chief minister for the seventh time on Monday, JDU MLAs - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs - Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra, Rampreet Paswan, too took oath as cabinet ministers. Among NDA allies - Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition.

Ushering in yet another term of 'Sushasan', JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Senior BJP leaders like JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event. Nitish Kumar has said that he will 'miss Sushil Modi' - who has been ignored for another deputy CM term, as sources state that Sushil Modi may be elevated to central leadership in the saffron party.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

