Tej Pratap Says Opposing Parties In Frenzy After 'Sher-e-Bihar' Lalu Yadav's Arrival

Referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav as 'Sher-e-Bihar', his MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav asserted that his comeback to the capital city Patna has created a stir among the opposing parties. The former Bihar Health Minister described the opposing parties as an 'army of jackals', and claimed that they had started to spread rumours of the RJD breaking down.

In spite of announcing a few days back that he would be tendering his resignation soon, the 34-year-old said that 'none will be able to break the unity' of the party.

"We are one and will remain one. Now, people will not forgive you," Tej Pratap wrote on Twitter. In a tweet a day before, the RJD MLA had claimed the entire clan was invested in speaking for 'the poor, the oppressed, the ignorant and all the people standing on the back foot', and therefore, efforts were being made to intimidate them. The former Bihar Minister had, however, affirmed that they were 'not afraid'.

His tweets come days after the CBI registered a fresh case of corruption against Lalu Yadav and others members of the Yadav family.

शेर ए बिहार के आते ही गीदड़ों की फौज में हड़कंप मच गया है,विरोधी अपवाह फैलाने में लग गए है की पार्टी टूट रही,पार्टी की एकजुटता को कोई नही तोड़ सकता,हम एक है और एक रहेंगे।बीजेपी आरएसएस वालो कान खोल के सुन लो अब जनता तुम्हे माफ नही करेगी। pic.twitter.com/5Kfmhf3l8Z — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 27, 2022

Fresh case against Lalu Yadav

The case registered pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power. The CBI in the case has accused Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and other family members of taking land in exchange for providing jobs when he was the Railways Minister between 2004-2009. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India, including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case.

Amid the raids, a massive turnout of RJD supporters was witnessed at 10, Circular Road residence of the Yadavs, in order to protest against the central agency. They even blocked the officials who had come for questioning, and raised slogans. As police personnel struggled to control the situation, Rabri Devi, accompanied by son Tej Pratap and party leaders, stepped out, reprimanded party workers and helped clear the way.

Lalu Yadav only recently obtained bail in the last of the five cases related to the fodder scam, in which he served half of the jail sentence awarded to him.