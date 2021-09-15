Tej Pratap Scammed Rs 71,000 By Own Staff In Agarbati Business; Files Complaint

RJP leader and former Health Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday accused one Ashish Ranjan of duping him of Rs 71,000. Tej Pratap, in a complaint filed at the Shri Krishna Puri Puri police station in Patna, alleged that Ashish Ranjan, who handled the marketing function of his company-LR Radhe Krishna Agarbatti, duped him by allegedly diverting Rs 71,000 in his own bank account.

"It happened without my permission. I demand legal action against Ranjan,” Yadav said in the said complaint. In the first week of July, Tej Pratap had started a shop in the Danapur region of Bihar under the name 'LR Radhe Krishna Agarbatti', in which incense sticks and other items used in religious rituals were sold.

Tej Pratap's grievances from Jagadanand Singh & Tejashwi

The development comes at a time Tej Pratap has been sidelined in the RJD. It all started when Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, 'a Hitler.' Jagadanand Singh, taking offense to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav, changed his decision and rejoined office. After rejoining office, Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This decision, which was taken after a discussion with Tejashwi, miffed Tej Pratap, who started demanding Jagadanand Singh's ouster from the presidentship of the party in Bihar.

Tej Pratap, in order to convince Tejashwi, visited their Patna-based home last week, but within a few minutes walked out fuming, alleging that the meeting had been 'interrupted'. Displeased by Tej Pratap's behaviour and his remarks in the media, Tejashwi, who had kept mum in the matter so far, stated that Tej Pratap should be a 'little more disciplined'. "No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble," Tejashwi had said, adding that their parents (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) had not taught this to them.

The cracks between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap became all the more evident when both the brothers celebrated Rakshabandhan with family in Delhi but refrained from uploading pictures with each other.