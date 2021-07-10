Tej Pratap Sets Up 'LR Radha Krishna Agarbatti Shop'; BJP Says 'alternative Career Option'

Elder son of Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has now become an entrepreneur. He recently opened an outlet that sells pooja items and incense sticks in the outskirts of Patna. He has named the shop "LR Radha Krishna Agarbatti." According to Tej Pratap, LR stands for 'Largest Reach'. However, there are speculations that it has something to do with Lalu-Rabri.

Earlier today, Yadav tweeted that the first distributorship of his new venture has been given to a Patna-based furniture shop.

"The first distributorship of LR Radha Krishna Ayurvedic Agarbatti in Bihar was given to Asha Furniture based in Patna. Now you can buy these incense sticks from all Asha Furniture Showrooms at Retail or Wholesale prices. Best wishes to Asha Group," he tweeted.

LR. Radha Krishna आयुर्वेदिक अगरबत्ती का बिहार में पहला Distributionship पटना स्थित आशा फ़र्नीचर को दिया गया।



अब आप आशा फ़र्नीचर के सभी Showroom से ये अगरबत्ती Retail or Wholesale की क़ीमत पर ख़रीद सकते हैं।



अथाह शुभकामनाएँ Asha Group को।🙏 pic.twitter.com/wfFwBckiPO — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) July 9, 2021

The shop currently sells 19 varieties of incense sticks, including sandalwood, agar, parijaat, basil, rose in the price range of Rs 90 to Rs 1,020. The shop also sells a combo gift pack costing Rs 2000.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the RJP leader is looking for an alternative after being sidelined by the party.

Reacting to BJP, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that the Nitish Kumar government failed to generate employment and Yadav is setting an example for youths by establishing a start-up.

A devoted follower of Lord Krishna

Taj Pratap calls himself a staunch follower of Lord Krisha and never fails to show it publically. In 2019, the 33-year-old leader played the role of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. In 2017 too he donned the avatar of Lord Krishna to celebrate New Year.

He also announced a Bollywood film Rudra: The Avatar in 2018. The movie is yet to be made. The ex-minister has also worked in a 2016 Bhojpuri movie, Apaharan Udyog, where he played the role of Bihar Chief Minister.