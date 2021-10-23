Tej Pratap Slams Kanhaiya On 'Congress' Strike Rate Better Than RJD' Claim Amid Tension

After Kanhaiya Kumar drew a sharp contrast between the 'strike rates' of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap on Saturday slammed the newly inducted Congress leader for 'blabbering just anything' in the public. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tej Pratap referred to Kanhaiya as a gang leader and claimed that he was striving hard to build a career for himself in politics.

Kanhaiya along with Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani on Friday campaigned for Congress for the bypolls in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur constituencies, scheduled on October 30. Addressing the party workers in Congress state headquarters, Kanhaiya said, "Congress won 1 seat out of 40 while RJD failed to secure any in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections." The former JNUSU President concluded, "Congress had a better strike rate than RJD."

Miffed by Kanhaiya's statement, Tej Pratap wrote, "Don't forget that if Lalu Yadav had not been there, even you might not have been there too."

जबसे आए हो,अक्कड़-बक्कड़ कुच्छो बोलते जा रहे हो..! गैंग वाले थे, अब नेता बनने का शौक़ पाले हो का..?



याद रखो कि अगर लालू यादव जी ना होते तो शायद तुम भी ना होते..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 23, 2021

Congress ends 'mahagathbandhan' with RJD

The spat comes in the backdrop of Congress ending its 'Mahagathbandhan' with RJD in Bihar, announcing that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo, including the Lok Sabha elections. This may be a result of Congress-RJD's tiff for the two seats - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan. RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While Congress accused RJD of conspiring with BJP against it, the Left Front including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(M-L) has backed RJD.

For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan, with the backing of BJP and other NDA partners like the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, Rajesh Mishra of the Congress eye to rob JDU of a seat in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwarsthan.