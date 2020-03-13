Tej Pratap-Tejashwi Yadav Put Masks On Each Other; Flout WHO's Coronavirus Precautions

Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country and repeated announcements by the government to take precautions, RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were spotted putting masks on each other. As per visuals via news agency ANI, Tej Pratap who was also former health minister of Bihar was seen putting masks on RJD leaders and supporters. He then put a mask on former deputy chief minister and CM-candidate for upcoming Bihar polls Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi then put a mask on Tej Pratap.

However, as cases of coronavirus went up to 81 on Friday evening in India, doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) that has declared it a pandemic have advised to maintain social distancing and avoid touching face, mouth, nose, etc. WHO has also advised washing hands frequently.

Coronavirus and precautions to be taken

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

Coronavirus in India

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala on January 30. The health ministry said in a statement that the patient is a student at Wuhan University in China. As on Friday, the toll rose up to 81, as per official record. Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with suspending Visas, issued an advisory for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, stating that visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020.

The statement also specified that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from Coronavirus-affected countries, namely, China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15, 2020, will have to undergo a minimum 14-day period of mandatory quarantine.

The Ministry's advisory cautioned that International traffic through land borders will be limited to designated check posts with meticulous screening facilities. These checkpoints will be notified separately by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Notably, the statement also mentioned that enhanced testing facilities for students in Italy to collect samples will be arranged. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days.

