Mahagathbandhan To Get BJP Portfolios In Bihar Cabinet; Tej Pratap In The Fray: Sources

The two Lalu scions - Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav - are likely to make a cut in the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, sources informed Republic TV, hours ahead of the swearing-in. While Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, 2-3 more ministers including JDU's Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary and RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav may be sworn in today (August 8).

In the 2017 Mahagathbandhan regime, when Tejashwi was the Deputy Chief Minister, his elder brother Tej Pratap held important portfolios including Health, Minor Water resources, and Environment & Forest ministries.

Bihar government formation formula

Sources believe that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will retain the same ministerial berths that it held in the erstwhile regime, while the remaining portfolios will be divided among Congress, RJD, and other allies. Making major gains, Congress is likely to get four ministerial posts in the Bihar cabinet. Meanwhile, sources say that Nitish Kumar is likely to keep the Home Ministry after discussion with RJD supremo Lalu Yadav.

The portfolios that will be distributed among Mahagathbandhan allies include Finance, Urban Development, and Housing, Disaster Management, Environment & Forest, IT, BC & EBC Welfare, Industry, Panchayat Raj, Health, Road Construction, Art, Culture & Youth Affairs, Agriculture, Co-operatives, Sugar Cane Industries, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, Tourism, Law, Transport, Revenue & Land Reforms, Public Health Engineering Department, Mines & Geology and Labour Resources.

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 PM in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan today. More ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet at a later stage, sources in JD(U) and RJD said.

Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA on Wednesday, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

In the 7-party Mahagatbandhan alliance, the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(MLA) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators.