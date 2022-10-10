On Sunday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD National general secretary Shyam Rajak had an altercation over the schedule of RJD's National Executive meeting. Bihar cabinet minister alleged that the National general secretary of his own party has abused him, his sister, and his personal assistant.

The National Executive meeting witnessed a ruckus after fumed Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav came out of the meeting and levelled allegations against the party’s National general secretary Shyam Rajak. The RJD leader called Shyam Rajak an ‘agent’ of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After leaving the meeting, the RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the RJD National general secretary Shyam Rajak abused him as well as his sister who is also a minister in the Bihar cabinet. Tej Pratap Yadav further said Rajak should be removed from the party as he is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS. Speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap said, “Shyam Rajak ( abused me, my personal assistant sister, when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording and I will put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of organization.” Notably, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s National Executive meeting was held at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

'I've no comments to make on it': Shyam Rajak

Meanwhile, responding to Tej Pratap's allegations, RJD National general secretary Shyam Rajak said that he has no comments to make on it. Shyam Rajak said that a powerful person has all the right to say anything but being a Dalit he does not enjoy such privilege.

Speaking to multimedia news agency ANI, RJD National general secretary said, "I have no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, cannot say anything." "I want to say one thing ‘Samarth Ke Hot Na Koi Dosh Gosai’. A powerful person has the right to say whatever he wants," Shyam Rajak added.

It is worth mentioning that the RJD's two-day National Executive meeting is underway in New Delhi. According to sources, the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh has not attended the meeting.

There is widespread speculation that Jagdanand Singh has been dissatisfied with the top RJD leadership ever since his son Sudhakar Singh resigned as Agriculture Minister from the Nitish Kumar administration.

According to sources, on Monday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav may appoint a new state president on the second day of the party's National Executive meeting. Notably, the names of senior party members like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak are doing the rounds in political circles.