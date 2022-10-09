Tej Pratap Yadav Accuses RJD Gen-Secy Shyam Rajak Of Abusing Him; Says 'Will Upload Proof'

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav levelled massive allegations against the General Secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shyam Rajak on Sunday, October 9. Addressing the media, Tej Pratap said that Rajak abused him and his personal assistant, and also used expletives against his sister. Tej Pratap claimed that such kind of treatment was meted out to him by Rajak merely for asking about the timings of the National Executive meeting being held at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi. The meeting will be taking place before RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves for Singapore on October 10 for his kidney transplant.

"I have the audio proof against Shyam Rajak, which I will upload on my personal social media page and make the people of Bihar listen to it. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation," Tej Pratap said while storming out of the meeting. "Should I sit here to hear the abuses," he further said.

'I have no comments to make'

When questioned if the allegations made by Tej Pratap were true, Rajak said that he had 'no comments' to make. "He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, and cannot say anything," added the General Secretary of the RJD.

Pertinently, this is not the first time such allegations have been levelled by the elder son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav against party leaders. Last year, Tej Pratap called the party's Bihar President Jagdanand Singh 'RSS agent' and accused him of 'manhandling' him. The incumbent Bihar Minister had also complained of humiliation at the hands of MLC Sunil Singh, claiming that he did not let him meet his father, Lalu Yadav.

Delhi | I've no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, cannot say anything: Shyam Rajak, RJD national gen secy pic.twitter.com/mHASPSiEse — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Image: Twitter@tejyadav14