Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Father-in-law Plotting To Kill Him; Chandrika Rai Denies Charge

RJD president Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his father-in-law Chandrika Rai is plotting to kill him. Tej Pratap who is involved in a divorce battle with his wife Aishwarya Rai, alleged that his friend Dharmendra was threatened at gunpoint to withdraw himself as one of the witnesses in the divorce case near the Patna Civil Court on March 21.

Read: Tej Pratap-Tejashwi Yadav Put Masks On Each Other; Flout WHO's Coronavirus Precautions

Tej Pratap said, "Since Chandrika Rai and his family are getting defeated in all the cases, they are conspiring to kill me. My friends and lawyers are being threatened to be eliminated by exploding a bomb. My friend Dr. Dharmendra who is a witness in my case was threatened at gunpoint to withdraw himself from my case. Chandrika Rai's henchmen are continuously threatening us. We have lodged an FIR and communicated this to Senior SP of Patna."

Read: Tej Pratap Yadav Displays Lack Of Knowledge, Mispronounces Words To Expose Nitish Govt

Chandrika Rai denies allegations

Tej Pratap's friend Dharmendra also corroborated the incident. He said, "While I was stepping out of the Patna Civil Court, three gun-toting criminals threatened me to withdraw as a witness from the divorce case and after that, they escaped." Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya's father Chandrika has denied this allegation. Chandrika Rai, a six-time MLA said, "Tej Pratap has become mentally unstable. I think Tej Pratap is consuming drugs. I will file a defamation suit against him as they have called me a criminal. There is no case of 107 lodged against me. In the divorce case, the witnesses are Tejaswi Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Tej Pratap Yadav. Who can threaten all of them? "

The fight between Tej Pratap and his wife Aishwarya's family is getting murkier with each passing day. Earlier Tej Pratap had filed for divorce in November 2018, just six months after his marriage. Initially, Lalu's family supported Aishwarya. But later on, in December 2019, Aishwarya was thrown out of her matrimonial residence by Rabri Devi with bag and baggage. The Patna Civil Court has also ordered for temporary alimony of twenty-one thousand rupees since September 2019. The divorce battle between Tej Pratap & Aishwarya is still pending in the Patna Family Court.

Read: WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads Shocking "Nitish Wadh In 2020" Sloganeering At Bihar Rally

Read: Tajinder Bagga Takes On Tej Pratap, Says "will Eat Litti-chokha & Defeat Fodder Thieves"