Tej Pratap Yadav Announces 'will Be Resigning From RJD After Meeting Father Lalu Yadav'

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he would be resigning from the party. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the RJD leader said that during his time in the party, he tried to work in bonhomie with all the workers, 'just like his father'.

"Very soon I will be meeting my father and tendering resignation," Tej Pratap wrote in the Tweet, which had key RJD leaders, including his mother Rabri Devi, brother Tejashwi Yadav and sister Misa Bharti among others tagged.

Tej Pratap sidelined in RJD

It all started when Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, 'a Hitler.' Jagadanand Singh, taking offense to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav, changed his decision and rejoined office. After rejoining office, Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This decision, which was taken after a discussion with Tejashwi, miffed Tej Pratap, who started demanding Jagadanand Singh's ouster from the presidentship of the party in Bihar, but up to no good. In fact, the duo's relationship soured over the same.

Thereafter, post months-long stay in Delhi, when Lalu Yadav visited Patna, Tej Pratap staged a sit-in outside his residence, accusing his detractors, including Tejashwi of preventing him from spending time with his father. Tej Pratap was assuaged only after Lalu Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi came to his house, and spent time with him.

Things, however, started seeming fine in the family, after Tej Pratap was spotted in the family pictures from Tejashwi's wedding with his childhood friend Rachel Godinho, now Rajshri. Also, in the Iftaar party arranged at 10, Circular Road in Patna.