Tej Pratap Yadav Breaks Silence As Nitish Kumar & Tejashwi Get Set To Lead New Bihar Govt

Tej Pratap Yadav, member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on August 9 expressed his elation on Nitish Kumar siding with his party and thanked the people of Bihar for the new government that will soon be formed. Taking to Twitter, the MLA wrote, "I thank all the people of Bihar. Especially the youth, with your love, affection and blessings, the government of Mahagathbandhan is going to be formed in Bihar."

He also shared a few pictures of Nitish Kumar during his meeting with him and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar had arrived at the Yadav residence earlier in the day after he submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister, to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan. At his residence, Nitish Kumar also met with former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and apologised to her for his mistake of siding with the BJP in 2017.

Republic Media Network's sources revealed that he also requested her to "start a new chapter together" by re-establishing the grand alliance with the RJD.

BJP fumes over Nitish Kumar’s split from NDA

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly reacted to Nitish Kumar’s decision to split from the NDA and alleged that the latter insulted the people’s mandate. The Minister said that Nitish Kumar secured a victory in the state elections in the name of Narendra Modi and bagged 14 Lok Sabha seats after the 2019 general elections all because of the Prime Minister.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also seemed miffed over the former Bihar CM and called him "Paltu raam", "Bhatku ram" and "dhokebaaz".

"BJP worked for the development of Bihar. Nitish Kumar, have you forgotten the amount of effort PM Modi had put in the elections? You have disrespected the people and their faith. If Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will try to block the developments in Bihar, then we will protests on the roads and inside the parliament,” the Minister was reported as saying.

On the other hand, the RJD-JDU leaders are blaming BJP for everything that is transpiring. In an interview earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP destroys any party that it forms an alliance with.

“BJP has no alliance partner in northern india. A tensed environment is being created across the country. Across the hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra,” the RJD leader said.

Nitish Kumar too accused the BJP of conspiring to create a divide in the society and revealed that as many 164 MLAs are in support of the grand alliance.

Image: Twitter/@TejYadav14