Tej Pratap Yadav Claims He Was Trained To Be IAF Pilot, Says He Flew Cessna Aircraft

Amid tussle with brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap on Thursday, October 7, addressed the workers of his newly formed student's organization - Chhatra Janshakti Parishad.

In the address that was arranged to boost the morale of the student workers, Tej Pratap shed some light on his student life. Tej Pratap said that he had the background of being a pilot, and claimed that he was even selected for the Indian Air Force, where he used to fly the Cessna aircraft.

'Was a pilot before joining politics,' claims Tej Pratap

In a video of his address shared by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, Tej Pratap can be heard saying, "Before joining politics, I was working as a pilot. I was even selected for the Indian Air Force - I completed 2 out of three years of training in Bihar Flying Institute in Patna. There, I used to fly the Cessna aircraft."

"I had to go through all the procedures that a pilot goes through, including the medical procedures. I have it all with me, including my identity card," Tej Pratap added. He went on, "The courtesy title of 'Captain' is to be used before my name, but I choose not to use it. His statement was followed by a huge of round of applause by the workers of his party.

Chhatra Janshakti Parishad not allowed to use RJD's lantern

A few months back, Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, as 'Hitler'. Jagadanand Singh, taking offence to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav, he changed his decision and rejoined office.

After rejoining office, Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap.

Miffed by the decision, Tej Pratap Yadav announced the formation of his own student organization named 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad'. As per Vice President of RJD Shivanand Tiwari, Tej Pratap wanted to use the lantern (RJD's symbol) as the symbol of the student outfit but was denied permission.

"When Tej Pratap recently formed his own party (Chhatra Janshakti Parishad), he said is he going to use the lantern as its symbol ( symbol of RJD). We, however, denied it, "Shivanand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap has been completely sidelined in the RJD. In the list of star campaigners released recently for the by-polls in Bihar, while Tejashwi was given the top position after Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap was not one among the 20 names on the list.