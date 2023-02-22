Tej Pratap Yadav Cycles To Secretariat After Meeting Late Mulayam Singh In Dream

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, said he saw the late Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams at night and related that the Samajwadi Party patriarch had blessed him. The dream prompted Bihar's Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to cycle to the Patna secretariat Wednesday. "Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings.. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle," Tej Pratap tweeted.

He also shared pictures of him riding the bicycle with his aides with a caption that read "ride a bicycle save the environment."

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to the secretariat. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap said that his cycled to work to spread Netaji's (Mulayam Singh) message of saving the environment. "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan and I saw Netaji. I then went to Saifai and I told him I wanted to see him and his village. We both rode bicycles together," he told ANI. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, died on October 10, 2022. The cycle is the symbol of the Samajwadi Party.