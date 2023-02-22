Last Updated:

Tej Pratap Yadav Cycles To Secretariat After Meeting Late Mulayam Singh In Dream

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, cycled to work on Wednesday. When asked why, he said he was inspired by the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap Yadav says that he saw Mulayam Singh in his dreams Wednesday morning; Image: Twitter/@TejYadav14


Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, said he saw the late Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams at night and related that the Samajwadi Party patriarch had blessed him. The dream prompted Bihar's Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to cycle to the Patna secretariat Wednesday. "Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings.. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle," Tej Pratap tweeted. 

He also shared pictures of him riding the bicycle with his aides with a caption that read "ride a bicycle save the environment."

 

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap said that his cycled to work to spread Netaji's (Mulayam Singh) message of saving the environment. "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan and I saw Netaji. I then went to Saifai and I told him I wanted to see him and his village. We both rode bicycles together," he told ANI. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, died on October 10, 2022. The cycle is the symbol of the Samajwadi Party. 

READ | As Tej Pratap Yadav- RJD Gen Secy squabble embarrasses party; Tejashwi tries to firefight
READ | RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav exudes confidence in replacing BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
READ | Tej Pratap's 'Bhojpuri must be in First Schedule' gaffe draws BJP's reply; 'Lalu's son...'
READ | RJD sends Tej Pratap to assuage Jagdanand Singh after 'strong note' of his son's statement
First Published:
COMMENT