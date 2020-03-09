Tej Pratap Yadav Displays Lack Of Knowledge, Mispronounces Words To Expose Nitish Govt

While Tejaswi is touring the entire Bihar on his Rath for his "Berojgari Yatra", on the other hand, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav displayed his illiteracy at a public meeting in Vaishali District in Bihar.

'Tej raftaar, Tejaswi sarkar'

While speaking at a Rally organized as part of his campaign for his younger brother Tejaswi 'Tej raftaar, Tejaswi sarkar' surprisingly Tej Pratap Yadav couldn't even properly read the list of 55 ghotalas(scams) which he alleged that has taken place right under the nose of Nitish Kumar and repeatedly kept making mistakes.

In fact, he was tongue-tied to read the words, and he was alleging that these ghotalas have taken place. Instead of BPSC( Bihar public service commission), Tej Pratap read BPC Ghotala. In place of LED, he read LID ghotala. Instead of Dustbin, he read Distbin. In place of Student credit card, he read student cricket card. Instead of Janani, he read janaani (women) ghotala.

Not only this he declared that "JDU leaders call RJD rule of 15 years as Ghotala Raj" and also claimed publicly Lalu Yadav is his guru, and he is his shishya. Not only he couldn't even speak properly was weighed with silver coins by the people.

JDU spokesperson and Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar said, "I have nothing to say, Tej Pratap exposed his illiteracy himself and they are thinking of replacing Nitish Kumar. Both the brothers are illiterate, and they have undertaken 'Berojgari Yatra'. They didn't even have a basic education."

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has embarrassed the Lalu family. He is already engaged in a legal battle of divorce with his wife Aishwarya in a Patna court. Even though his brother Tejaswi is a school dropout, but is a better speaker.

