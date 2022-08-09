Tej Pratap Yadav Exudes Confidence In Mahagathbandhan; 'BJP Denied People Of Their Rights'

Tej Pratap Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, predicted the future of the Mahagathbandhan which is taking shape as Nitish Kumar announced the union of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). When asked about the conversations around a revamp of Bihar's fate owing to the alliance, the RJD MLA said that the state would prosper once employment and opportunities are given to the state's youth and the farmers.

#EXCLUSIVE on #Nitish2024Plan | @TejYadav14 speaks to Republic on formation of Mahagathbandhan alliance as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM.



August 9, 2022

Tej Pratap Yadav also predicted that the new government in Bihar will function with everyone's support courtesy of the RJD-JD(U) Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). Hours after Nitish Kumar's split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister Nityanand Rai called the former Bihar CM "Paltu ram", "Bhatku ram" and "dhokebaaz".

When questioned about these statements, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the real "Paltu ram" is Sushil Modi (former Deputy CM) as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said that Sushil Modi "copies" his father Lalu Prasad Yadav as he served as the latter's private secretary. He also alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have lied to the people of Bihar and denied them of what was rightfully theirs.

Speaking of his role in the new government, the MLA said that he would fulfill whatever responsibility he is given and will first work for the youth of Bihar. He also predicted that the BJP will never form a government in Bihar. In a tweet posted earlier today, the MLA shared pictures of Nitish Kumar's meeting with Tejashwi Yadav and himself at their residence. "I thank all the people of Bihar. Especially the youth, with your love, affection and blessings, the government of Mahagathbandhan is going to be formed in Bihar," he wrote in his tweet.

CM and Deputy CM to be sworn-in August 10

According to the RJD, Bihar's CM and Deputy CM will be sworn in on August 10 at 2 pm in Raj Bhawan. During the first interaction with the media after his revelation, Nitish Kumar revealed that Bihar will get a seven-party government and that the coalition has the backing of 164 MLAs. Talking about his split with the NDA, Nitish Kumar said, "People of my party were asking me to leave NDA. My party leaders had a unanimous view of quitting the alliance. We never like the way they were trying to create a divide in society."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी और उपमुख्यमंत्री जी का कल अपराहन 2 बजे राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 9, 2022

