SENSATIONAL: Tej Pratap Yadav Invites Sacked JDU Leader Prashant Kishor To Join RJD

In a massive political development on Thursday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav invited poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join his party months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. This comes a day after he was sacked by the JDU for allegedly insulting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav contended that the JDU leadership had used Kishor and Pavan Varma for its political gain and sacked them when their services were no longer required.

Nitish-Kishor face-off

Kishor was sacked amid a serious war of words between Kumar and Kishor on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Kumar stated that it was Kishor’s prerogative to go anywhere he wanted to. Moreover, he revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had referred him to Kumar. Moreover, he warned Kishor that he could not take his position in the party for granted.

Nitish Kumar said, "I have no business, it is his will to go wherever he wants. If he is doing anything he might have some interest. He might want to go somewhere. He came in with Amit Shah's reference. As a strategist he works for few clients. Right now he is working for AAP. You can ask him if he wants to stay or not. If he chooses to stay than it will be within basic foundation of the party.”

In response, Kishor accused the Bihar Chief Minister of lying about the reason for his joining the JDU. Moreover, he termed it as a “poor attempt” to paint him in a negative light. Thereafter, he indirectly hinted that Kumar was not listening to his suggestions. Subsequently, he issued a tweet "thanking" the Bihar CM in a sarcastic manner.

'JDU is the B-team of RJD'

Earlier in the day, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari contended that the JDU had become the B-team of BJP. He claimed that former BJP president Amit Shah had a veto on who would remain and be thrown out of the JDU. Asserting that the countdown of JDU had commenced, he predicted that the party would be merged with BJP ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari remarked, "It is clear that Amit Shah decides that who will remain and who will be thrown out of JDU. See what is going to happen next. BJP is taking revenge as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hold a grudge against the JDU. It has been proven that JDU is the B-team of RJD. The countdown of JDU has begun. Till the time the elections come, JDU will be merged with BJP.”

