WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads Shocking "Nitish Wadh In 2020" Sloganeering At Bihar Rally

In a shocking incident on Friday, RJD leader and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav has issued a threat against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has said while addressing a rally that "Nitish is the demon who will be killed" in Raas Leela. Tej Pratap who began his speech speaking about his talent of playing the flute, went on to say that "Nitish Kumar will be killed" in 2020 in a "Raas Leela." He also added that people know who the real "Kans" is and they know what is the situation of Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday challenged Nitish Kumar to conduct a breathalyzer test on his "leaders" and "bureaucrats" over the issue of the alcohol ban. The RJD leader took to Twitter and asked the Chief Minister to accept failure. Tejashwi's statements come after Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi reportedly demanded a lift on the alcohol ban in the state, after a top police official essentially said liquor was still flowing freely and the cops knew about it.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hunar Haat, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav drew the PM's attention towards Bihar's "legitimate share". Taking to Twitter, Tejwashwi replied to PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy!" Tejwashwi also took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and added, "Since Bihar CM can't ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar's legitimate share pending dues since quite a long time now: Special Status, Funds of special package, Flood relief fund, Funds of 'Ayushman Bharat'." Tej Pratap targeted the PM saying that Bihar will not forget his betrayal.

