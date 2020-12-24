Tej Pratap Yadav Makes 'jalebi' On Surprise Visit To His Constituency Hasanpur In Bihar

While his brother Tejashwi is busy attacking the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Tej Pratap Yadav is in his new constituency Hasanpur and on Thursday he was seen making 'jalebi'. Tej Pratap Yadav said that he made a surprise inspection at a Government Hospital, and directed the concerned authorities to deal with the prevailing problems at the earliest. He shared a video of himself making jalebi stating that Hasanpur has filled his soul with sweetness. Tej Pratap Yadav is known for sharing various looks of his on social media, for playing flute and offering prayers at Shiv temples.

हसनपुर की हवाओं में एक अलग ही मिठास है। हसनपुर की मिठास सीधा “अंतरात्मा” को तृप्त करती है।



हसनपुर ज़िन्दाबाद।। pic.twitter.com/G1ORFIbpA2 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 24, 2020

Tej Pratap wins from Hasanpur

In what no doubt came as a relief to the Lalu Prasad family, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder brother to Mahagathbandhan CM-face Tejashwi, emerged victorious from the Hasanpur Assembly Constituency by 21,139 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Tej Pratap's decision to eschew the Mahua constituency and adopt Hasanpur paid off for the RJD leader who was pitted against formidable sitting legislator- JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Rai who had been holding the fort since 2010. Tej Pratap had abandoned the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district from where he was elected in 2015 and filed his nomination papers from Hasanpur after rumors that his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai may contest from his Mahua seat, which ultimately did not happen.

Tejashwi predicts mid-term polls

In an explosive prediction, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that there will be a mid-term Assembly election in Bihar in 2021. He was addressing a meeting of all RJD members who contested in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls. Asserting that strict action shall be taken against those who damaged the prospects of the RJD's candidates from within the party, Yadav also announced that a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (Thanksgiving procession) shall be organised after Makar Sankranti in 2021. While acknowledging that RJD couldn't win the election, he mentioned that party leaders would thank the people for making it the single-largest party in the state Assembly.

