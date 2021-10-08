Tej Pratap Yadav Questions Omission From RJD's Star Campaigners Amid Row With Tejashwi

Tej Pratap on Friday broke his silence on being excluded from RJD's star campaigners list for the upcoming by-polls in Bihar. In an indirect attack at his brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap said in a tweet that his exclusion was okay but not that of their mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharati. Tej Pratap added that for this mistake, the women of Bihar will never forgive.

'During Dussehra, we worship the women, don't we?' Tej Pratap further said in a tweet uploaded on his official handle, a day after the RJD released its list of campaigners for the upcoming by-polls. While RJD supremo Lalu Yadav topped the list of campaigners, his wife and serving MLC Rabri Devi did not find a spot. Also, not finding a spot was their elder son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa Bharati while the younger son, Tejashwi Yadav was on the second position in the list.

'Can't accommodate all'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, National Vice President of RJD, Shivanand Tiwary tried to justify the exclusion of prominent faces of the party from the star campaigners list. "Many have not been made star campaigners. I don't think it matters anyway. Even I haven't been included in the list."

The 20 names in the star campaigner list include Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Abdulbari Siddiqui, Jayprakash Narayan Yadav, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Shyam Rajak, Bhola Yadav, Tanveer Hassan, Trishan Patel, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Manoj Kumar Jha, Bharat Mandal, Ram Kumar Sahani, Alok Kumar Mehta, Shiv Chandra Ram, Lovely Anand, Chandrahas Chaupal, Bharat Bind, Ramvraksh Sada, Anil Kumar urf Sadhu Paswan.

ऐ अँधेरे देख ले मुँह तेरा काला हो गया

माँ ने आँखें खोल दीं घर में उजाला हो गया…

मेरा नाम रहता ना रहता मां और दीदी का नाम रहना चाहिए था…

इस गलती के लिए बिहार की महिलाएं कभी माफ नहीं करेगीं,दशहरा में हम मां की ही अराधना करतें हैं ना जी…😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SpfImByK4C — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 8, 2021

Tej Pratap sidelined in RJD

It all started when Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, 'a Hitler.' Jagadanand Singh, taking offence to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Yadav, changed his decision and rejoined office. After rejoining office, Jagadanand Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This decision, which was taken after a discussion with Tejashwi, miffed Tej Pratap, who started demanding Jagadanand Singh's ouster from the presidentship of the party in Bihar.

Tej Pratap, to convince Tejashwi, visited their Patna-based home, but within a few minutes walking out fuming, alleging that the meeting had been 'interrupted'. Displeased by Tej Pratap's behaviour and his remarks in the media, Tejashwi, who had kept mum in the matter so far, stated that Tej Pratap should be a 'little more disciplined'. "No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble," Tejashwi had said, adding that their parents (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) had not taught this to them.

Recently, Tej Pratap while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi and is not being allowed to return to Patna. Attacking Tejashwi indirectly, he claimed that he is trying to replace his father as National President of RJD. However, Tejashwi dismissed the allegations. Reminding that Lalu Yadav had been Bihar's CM, Union Rail Minister, and arrested LK Advani, Tejashwi Yadav said captivity does not match Lalu ji's personality.

Image: ANI/PTI