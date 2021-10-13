Tej Pratap Tries Burying Hatchet With Brother Tejashwi; 'Wish To See Him As Bihar CM'

In what may seem like an attempt to bury the hatchet, Tej Pratap on Wednesday asserted his wish to see younger brother 'Tejashwi rise to the Bihar chief minister's chair'. This comes amid speculations that Tej Pratap was backing rebel candidates as a mark of protest over his name being omitted by Tejashwi from the list of star campaigners of Rashtriya Janata Dal for the upcoming by-polls in Bihar.

"From where do you get to hear such rumours? There has never been such a thing in my mind," Tej Pratap snapped when asked by journalists about reports in a section of media that he would canvass for Mohd Jasim, an Independent candidate, in Tarapur assembly seat where his party has fielded Arun Kumar Sah.

A few days ago, Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son had taken to Twitter to fume over speculations that Sanjay Kumar Yadav, another independent, was in the fray with his support. He had also blamed the confusion on a Haryanvi scriptwriter whom he did not mention by name, though it was widely inferred as an allusion to a close aide of Tejashwi who has outshined the elder brother in the party.

The statement of Tej Pratap comes after months of the war of words with Tejashwi, which had put the RJD in a fix at a time it is busy preparing for a by-poll to a couple of assembly seats in Bihar.

Rift in RJD

It all started when Tej Pratap called Jagadanand Singh, the RJD chief of Bihar, 'a Hitler'. Jagadanand Singh, taking offense to the reference, decided to quit the party post but after the intervention of Lalu Prasad Yadav, changed his decision and rejoined office and nominated Gagan Kumar as the president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This decision, which was taken after a discussion with Tejashwi, miffed Tej Pratap, who started demanding Jagadanand Singh's ouster from the presidentship of the party in Bihar.

Tej Pratap, in order to convince Tejashwi, visited their Patna-based home, but within a few minutes, he walked out fuming, alleging that the meeting had been 'interrupted'. Displeased by Tej Pratap's behaviour and his remarks in the media, Tejashwi, who had kept mum in the matter so far, stated that Tej Pratap should be a 'little more disciplined'. "No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble," Tejashwi had said, adding that their parents (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) had not taught this to them.

Recently, Tej Pratap while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi and is not being allowed to return to Patna. Attacking Tejashwi indirectly, he claimed that he is trying to replace his father as National President of RJD. However, Tejashwi dismissed the allegations. Reminding that Lalu Yadav had been Bihar's CM, Union Rail Minister, and arrested LK Advani, Tejashwi Yadav said captivity does not match Lalu ji's personality.

With PTI inputs

