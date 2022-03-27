Tej Pratap Yadav Tweets Cryptic Warning: 'Will Soon Unmask Those Who Think I Am A Fool'

Seething against the barbs on him, Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday, warned that he will 'expose' many leaders who have taken him for a fool.

Tweeting the warning on Saturday, Yadav that those who wore 'Tulsi' garlands and had hate in their minds will be unmasked. Tej Pratap Yadav has been rebelling against top RJD leaders and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav shares cryptic warning

गले मे तुलसी माला और दिल मे पाप....ईश्वर के नाम का सहारा लेने वाले इन ढोंगियों को जल्द सजा मिलेगी..जल्द खुलासा कुछ इस कदर होगा की नर्क भी नसीब ना होगा इनको — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 26, 2022

In October, Tej Pratap Yadav 'broke' ties with RJD and launched his outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad, vowing to take a 'big decision' soon. Naming RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh, Tej Pratap alleged that he was not being allowed to speak with his father - Lalu Yadav. The RJD Supremo had been released on bail in the fodder scam cases. He faces another 4-year jail term after he was convicted in the last fodder scam case.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Manoj Jha is the mastermind, he is the agent of RSS. I am taking names openly through Republic. Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh are not allowing me to meet my father. Manoj Jha never took my father's name in parliament. He keeps his own agenda in parliament. Till I don't oust these people from RJD, I have no relationship with the party".

Tej Pratap's tiff with RJD & Tejashwi

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has rebelled against his own party. In March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Pratap abruptly resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing. Later, he announced floating his own party 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha', allegedly miffed on not getting the seats he wanted. He later reconciled with Lalu Yadav after his father declared his intent that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was his chosen political heir.

Later, Tej Pratap termed RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh a 'Hitler' after being miffed at not being received by Jagadanand at the party office. He has also accused Tejashwi of aiming that Lalu Yadav trying to replace his father as National President of RJD was being held captive in Delhi and was not being allowed to return to Patna. He has also thrown his support for the Congress candidates in the bypolls against RJD after he, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti were not named as star campaigners. Lalu Yadav has denied any rift between his sons as the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan has broken in Bihar.