Tej Pratap Yadav's Aide Calls Shivanand Tiwary 'BJP Agent'; Alleges Attempt To Create Rift

In the latest development amid RJD's growing factionalism, Tej Pratap Yadav's aide and Chatra Janshakti Parishad spokesperson snubbed senior party leader Shivanand Tiwary's comment on Lalu Yadav's elder son forming another political outfit and questioning his value addition to RJD. Tej Pratap Yadav's aide further inculpated Tiwary for creating a rift among the political party and the within the family as well.

"Shivanand Tiwary is an agent of the BJP and he is trying to create a rift among the family. This party belongs to Lalu ji ,Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav . He does not want both the brothers to be united," the spokesperson said.

At the outset of speculations over growing internal feud in RJD and senior leader Shivanand Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, advocating for Tej Pratap, stated the latter introduced the 'Chatra Janshakti Parishad' to work as an 'NGO and association to unite the youth and work towards their interests and that of students'. Sharma went on to say that the senior party leader, Tiwary, was unable to digest the development on the front and actively looking to denounce the Yadav duo and ignite more issues between the two.

Shivanand Tiwary says Tej Pratap sidelined in RJD

Speaking to reporters on October 6, Shivanand Tiwary said that Tej Pratap Yadav had started his own outfit under the symbol of RJD which was opposed by the party leaders and has been shown the way out. Further, he shared that Tej Pratap was forbidden from using the party's official symbol 'lantern' as the legacy of RJD has been conferred on Tejaswi Yadav.

Shivanand Tiwary, supporting his claim, said, "When Tej Pratap recently formed his own party (Chhatra Janshakti Parishad), he said is he going to use the lantern as its symbol ( symbol of RJD). We, however, opposed it."

Tej Pratap claims Lalu Prasad Yadav held captive in Delhi by Tejashwi Yadav

The tussle for the political hegemony between Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap doesn't seem to evade the limelight. Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad in Patna, alleged that his father Lalu Yadav had been made captive in Delhi and that he was disallowed to return to his hometown in Patna. He went ahead to attack his sibling, Tejashwi Yadav, claiming he had been attempting to replace his father's presidentship of RJD.

In his speech, the eldest son of Lalu Yadav had said, "Someone is eying the post of National President of RJD (hinting at Tejashwi Yadav). It's been a long that he has come out of jail, but he has been made captive in Delhi. He is not being allowed to come to Patna."

However, scoffing at the allegations made by the elder brother, Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the allegations of keeping the RJD President, Lalu Prasad Yadav, captive. Reminding that Yadav has been Bihar's CM, Union Rail Minister and had arrested LK Advani, Tejashwi Yadav said captivity does not match 'Lalu Ji's personality'. Since his release from Dumka Jail, the RJD chief has been housed at his daughter Misa Bharti's house in the national capital.

It's been over two months since Tej Pratap Yadav was removed as the patron of the student wing of the RJD at the behest of Tejashwi Yadav. The controversy started after Tej Pratap, while addressing a gathering of the student wing of the RJD, called Bihar RJD President Jagadanand Singh (a close confidante of Tejashwi Yadav) as "Hitler".