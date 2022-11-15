Tej Pratap's 'Bhojpuri Must Be In First Schedule' Gaffe Draws BJP's Reply; 'Lalu's Son...'

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the state's Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Tej Pratap Yadav for a technical gaffe on Tuesday. In a video doing the rounds on social media of the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader's conversation with local media, when asked about Bhojpuri being included in the Eighth Schedule, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav said that it should be included in the First Schedule instead.

There are a total of 12 Schedules in the Constitution of India. The Eighth Schedule covers the official languages of the country- 22 in number. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kashmiri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu, Sindhi, Konkani, Manipuri, Nepali, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Santhali (in alphabetical order).

'He is Lalu Yadav's son...'

In the video, the reporter of the local media asked, "Do you think Bhojpuri should be included in the Eighth schedule?" "Why EighthSchedule, it should be included in the First Schedule," Tej Pratap said in reply.

The video drew BJP's attention, and the party sharing it on its official Twitter handle said, "He is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He can do anything."

Revival of demand for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the list of official languages

Pertinently, the demand for the inclusion of Bhojpuri revived in 2022. BJP MLA and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' in August made a strong pitch in the Lok Sabha for the inclusion of the native language of the Bhojpur-Purvanchal region in the list of official languages. In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said Bhojpuri was spoken in 16 countries and the 'Geet Gawai' tradition has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage at the request of Mauritius.

Article 344(1) provides for the constitution of a Commission by the President on the expiration of five years from the commencement of the Constitution and thereafter at the expiration of ten years from such commencement, which shall consist of a chairman and such other members representing the different languages specified in the Eighth Schedule to make recommendations to the President for the progressive use of Hindi for official purposes of the Union.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are demands for the inclusion of 38 more languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.