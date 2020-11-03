Tej Pratap's Father-in-law Chandrika Rai Slams 'foolish' Tejashwi Promise; '5-star' Chirag

In the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai, who is contesting on JDU ticket from Parsa constituency, has slammed Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan. After casting his vote along with his daughter and Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwariya Rai, he said that Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs sounds "foolish." He also dismissed Paswan's claims on CM Nitish Kumar, and termed the LJP leader "5-star-cultured."

Chandrika Rai said, "Is it a joke to give 10 lakh jobs. Foolish people will make such promises...Let them. Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes & belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities."

Chandrika Rai who was earlier in RJD and was once close to Lalu Prasad Yadav, joined JDU ahead of polls and his tensions with the Lalu family have also been the poll talk during the campaign. Nitish Kumar in a rally said that the people of Bihar have seen what the Lalu family did with Aishwarya Rai. Moreover, a weeping Aishwariya touched Nitish Kumar's feet and rallied for the CM. It has also been said that Tej Pratap changed his seat from Mahua to Hasanpur after rumours that Aishwariya might contest against him.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav pens letter to PM Modi; reminds him of "special status for Bihar" promise

#WATCH | "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes & belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," says JDU's Parsa candidate Chandrika Rai on Paswan's statement that 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again'#BiharPolls https://t.co/vH0uPqzMoQ pic.twitter.com/wm6H7EjyW7 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

READ | For Bihar polls, Ravi Kishan appeals using PM's catchy slogan; has message for UP voters

Bihar Elections 2020

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

READ | In Bihar, Tejashwi responds to CM Nitish's jibe on his Cricket career; 'Bidhai guaranteed'

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

READ | Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: 19.26% voter turnout till 11AM; PM Modi addresses rally