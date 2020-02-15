Tej Pratap's Father-in-Law To Quit RJD; Miffed With Behaviour Of Lalu Family

RJD MLA and father of an estranged daughter-in-law of Lalu Yadav, Chandrika Rai has decided to quit RJD. Chandrika Rai, a six-term RJD MLA had met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar last month and expressed his willingness to contest as a JDU candidate. Chandrika has been at loggerheads with the Lalu family, ever since his daughter Aishwarya was thrown out of the house by Rabri Devi.

Chandrika Rai while speaking to Republic TV said, "I have decided to quit RJD because our voice is not heard in the party. Tej Pratap Yadav openly campaigned against the official RJD candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and many leaders complained but no action was taken against him for his indiscipline. He had also campaigned against me and asked people not to vote for me in the Lok Sabha elections. RJD has become part of a family. Even Tejashwi is arrogant, he doesn't meet MLAs. There are many MLAs who want to quit RJD and are in touch with me. Nobody is happy with the leadership."

'Lalu insignificant for RJD'

"Nitish Kumar is a very good chief Minister. There is no comparison between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. No one in the Mahagathbandhan will accept him as a leader. I wonder who is the leader in RJD. Lalu Ji is insignificant in RJD. I have met Nitish Kumar last month." Chandrika also said, "The behaviour meted out to his daughter Aishwarya is also one of the reasons for him leaving RJD."

Read: SC to hear CBI's plea against HC order of granting bail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case

On being asked whether Aishwarya will also contest against Tej Pratap, Rai replied, "It is up to her whether she wants to contest, but we have not decided yet."

Read: NOW, Tej Pratap openly campaigns against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai - the RJD candidate for Lalu Prasad's former Saran seat

Chandrika Rai and Lalu family's relationship

The relationship between Chandrika Rai and Lalu family worsened, to a point of no return when Aishwarya was thrown out of the house with her bag and baggage by Rabri Devi in December 2019. Aishwarya and Tej Pratap are fighting a court battle for a divorce after Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition in November 2019. Patna family court has for the time being ordered for maintenance for Aishwarya by Tej Pratap.

Now with Bihar assembly Polls slated to be held in October 2020, many RJD MLAs have decided to switch sides and crossover to NDA. Apart from Rai, three other RJD MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Prema Chowdhary, and Maheshwar Yadav have already started praising Nitish Kumar. It is expected that in the next couple of months, many more RJD MLAs would also question Tejashwi's leadership.

Read: Tej Pratap endorses brother Tejashwi Yadav for upcoming Bihar polls, coins slogan

Read: Delhi Elections: 'Fabulous win,' RJD Chief Lalu Yadav congratulates Arvind Kejriwal