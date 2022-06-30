Tejas Thackeray Reacts To Father Uddhav's Resignation; Quotes Rabindranath Tagore

While Aaditya Thackeray remains quiet, his brother Tejas Thackeray reacted to his father Uddhav Thackeray resigning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Uddhav looking out from inside of a flight, looking through the window at the clouds. The 26-year-old captioned it with the excerpts of Rabindra Nath Tagore's 'When the Mind is Without Fear', a poem rich in metaphorical references, featuring in his Nobel-winning anthology 'Gitanjali'.

Amid 38 MLAs of the Shiv Sena going incommunicado and housing away from Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, on the demand of the Opposition, asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30.

A plea was moved by the Uddhav camp in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s directions. However, after a marathon hearing, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala in a brief order, said they are 'not staying the Floor Test'.

Following this, Uddhav announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM and also his exit as a member of the Legislative Council. Post this, the floor test became redundant.

Shinde becomes CM, Fadnavis Dy CM, Uddhav Thackeray sends wishes

On Thursday, BJP Legislature Party and the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, under Eknath Shinde, along with 16 independent MLAs came together, and staked claim to form the government. In an unprecedented development, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was announced as the Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was made his Deputy.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Koshiyari at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, later in the day on June 30.

Moments after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan, Uddhav extended wishes to Shinde for becoming the Chief Minister and Fadnavis for becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, the Office of Thackeray exuded hope that the duo would do a 'good job in Maharashtra'.