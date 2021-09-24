Tejashwi Alleges Bihar Dy CM Favouring Kin's Firm For Har Ghar Jal Contracts; Seeks Probe

Lashing out at Bihar Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad, LoP Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, accused him of favouring his relatives' companies while awarding govt tenders in Bihar's Har Ghar Nal Jal scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar's flagship scheme as a ' private money earning scheme', he sought a probe into Prasad's involvement. A three-part Indian Express investigation has found that contracts worth Rs 53 crore under the Har Ghar Nal Jal scheme were given to Prasad's kin and his aides by Bihar govt.

Tejashwi lambasts Tarkishore Prasad

Addressing the media at Patna, Tejashwi said, "Jeevanshree Infrastructure and Deepkiran Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - both companies' directors include brother-in-law and son-in-law of the Deputy Chief Minister. These companies have no experience of doing government work prior to being awarded the contract worth Rs 53 crores. There is no mention of doing any kind of government work anywhere in the audit report (2019-2020) of Deepkiran Infrastructure Private Limited. Then why was the company was given a government contract?".

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, he added, "Nitish Kumar Ji's “Har Ghar Nal Jal” scheme has actually become a private money earning scheme. This scheme has crossed all the heights of corruption. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad ji gave contracts to his daughter-in-law, son-in-law and brother-in-law by ignoring the rules. It has become not “Nal Jal Yojana” but “Nal Dhan Yojana".

नीतीश कुमार जी का “हर घर नल जल” योजना दरअसल निजी धनोपार्जन योजना बन गया है। इस योजना ने भ्रष्टाचार की सारी पराकाष्ठा पार कर दी है। उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद जी ने अपनी बहु, दामाद और साले को नियमों को ताक पर रख ठेके दिए।



यह “नल जल योजना” नहीं बल्कि “नल धन योजना” बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/XZ2VS1gokS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 23, 2021

Rubbishing all accusations, Prasad asserted, "No one from my family or in-laws is associated with it. By giving such false statements, a conspiracy has been hatched to defame my government & me. People can understand this conspiracy. The LoP is being exposed that how he's making the entire situation comical by posting things on his social media lightly".

They say that my brother-in-law & his wife are associated with an org (involved in the scheme), also accused my son-in-law. No one from my family or in-laws is associated with it: Bihar Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad on allegations that contracts worth Rs 53 cr given to his kins & aides pic.twitter.com/72WWhhhWXy — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

What has Prasad been accused of?

As per the report, Tarkishore Prasad's daughter-in-law Puja Kumari, who is a registered contractor of the PHED was awarded a Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal project worth Rs 1.6 crores using the Dy CM's influence. Moreover, Prasad’s brothers-in-law Pradip Kumar Bhagat and Sajal Kiran Bhagat’s company Deep Kiran Infrastructure Private Limited were awarded contracts worth Rs 3.60 crore under the same scheme. Furthermore, Jivanshree Infrastructure Private Limited - a firm set up by Prasad's aides Prashant Chandra Jaiswal, Lalit Kishore Prasad and Santosh Kumar were awarded the biggest contract under the scheme - Rs 48 crore. After the expose, Prasad was reportedly pulled up by CM Nitish Kumar to explain his alleged involvement, while the state BJP unit has sent a report to the Central leadership in Delhi.