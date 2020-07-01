Tejashwi Alleges Discrimination In Cricket; Demands CBI Probe Into Sushant Rajput's Death

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the age-old debate on nepotism has once again come to the fore in the wake of allegations made by many Bollywood actors. Actor Shekhar Suman met RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in Patna and without taking a name alleged that a gang is operating the functioning of Bollywood is promoting nepotism which led to Sushant Rajput's death.

READ | 'Proposed Film City In Bihar Should Be Named After Sushant Singh Rajput': Tejashwi Yadav

'Biharis are discriminated in every field'

The RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav then pointed out that people from Bihar are discriminated in every field.

Tejaswi Yadav said, "Whatever has happened with Sushant Rajput should not be repeated with any other person. Being a Bihari I can say that, we face discrimination everywhere. I have been a cricketer myself and used to play competitive cricket. All of you are aware of my background. Even then many people, who excelled in any platform, had to face discrimination if they hailed from Bihar. There should be a fair investigation into Sushant's death and it should be investigated by the CBI. I have also written to the state government to name the film city being constructed in Rajgir after Sushant Singh Rajput."

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman demands CBI investigation

Actor Shekhar Suman met RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in Patna and claimed that Sushant has been a victim of nepotism in the hands of a gang that is operating in Bollywood. Calling Sushant's death suspicious, he demanded a CBI investigation from the angle of murder, abetment of suicide and nepotism in Bollywood.

Shekhar Suman, who hails from Patna has started the 'Justice for Sushant' forum, had recently met Sushant's family members in Patna. Suman has been demanding a CBI probe against the gang that is involved in compelling actors to commit suicide and a threadbare investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Screens Negative, Finds No Toxic Chemicals Or Poison