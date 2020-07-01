Tejashwi Alleges Slow Rate Of COVID-19 Test In Bihar; Health Minister Rubbishes Claims

RJD MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has alleged that the government is not enhancing the number of Coronavirus tests and as a result, the state is lagging behind in collecting samples in comparison to other states.

In a stinging attack on the Nitish Kumar government, Tejashwi said the state government is "the most incompetent" in the country which is "playing with the health" of 12 crore people of Bihar.

"Even after four months, the Bihar government is lagging behind all other states in conducting COVID tests. No new COVID hospital has been set up. No random sampling is being done. The government is adopting the 'No Test, No Case' formula," said Tejashwi.

He said he has been requesting the administration to enhance the testing capacity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's promise of conducting 10,000 tests per day.

"A few weeks back, the CM had made a promise to the Prime Minister to conduct 20,000 tests but still only 5,000 tests are being conducted. The motive of the CM is to show fewer numbers by conducting minimum tests. But the situation is getting alarming in the state. In Bihar, out of the total tests, 4.48% have tested positive which is dangerous," the RJD leader said.

Minister rebuts

Rubbishing Tejashwi Yadav's allegations, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that they are conducting tests in every 38 districts of Bihar and so far, 41 testing centers including 4 in Patna has been set up.

"On an average, we are conducting more than 8,000 tests every day. Tejashwi always makes false allegations," Pandey said.

So far 9,744 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar, out of which 7,544 patients have recovered, leaving 2,132 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 170 new positive cases were reported and 238 patients recovered. The total recovery rate in Bihar is 77%. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar rose to 68 with five more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

(Photo: Twitter/@yadavtejashwi)

