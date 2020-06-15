Poster War: Tejashwi Attacks Nitish Kumar Over Absence Of CM From Public Eye Amid Pandemic

The Bihar assembly polls are four months away but the poster war between the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been going on for quite some time.

After continuous attack by the JDU through posters, now RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has released a poster attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning his continued absence from public life for the past 91 days during the coronavirus pandemic. "Pooch raha hai saara Bihar, kahan chipe ho Nitish Kumar (Entire Bihar is asking, where are you hiding Nitish Kumar?)," reads the poster.

Tejashwi after releasing the poster said, "Coronavirus is spreading very fast, and Bihar government is conducting tests at a very slow rate. After 9 days, it will be 100 days since the CM stepped out of his residence. If Nitish Kumar does not go to the villages and see the plight of poor labourers then RJD will beat the drum and remind people."

He added, "The CM has been out of public view for the past seventy-seven lakh seventy thousand seconds. He should tell people if he is scared. The election commission should call an all-party meeting regarding holding elections and the Government should make its stand clear."

बिहार में सबसे अधिक कोरोना संक्रमण फैलाव एवं सबसे धीमी गति से सबसे कम कोरोना जाँच के बावजूद आदरणीय नीतीश जी देश के इकलौते ऐसे मुख्यमंत्री है जो इस गंभीर मानवीय संकट और आपदा काल मे 90 दिन से अपने आलीशान बँगले से बाहर नही निकले है?इन्हें जनता नहीं चुनाव के जातीय अंकगणित की चिंता है pic.twitter.com/npwig4Y4t1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 15, 2020

JDU says Tejashwi missing in action

The JDU has been releasing several posters attacking the Lalu family and their involvement in corruption since January.

Bihar minister and senior JDU leader Sanjay Jha attacked Tejashwi alleging that he was himself missing from the state during crisis situations like the pandemic and last year's devastating floods.

"He is always absent from the scene whenever there is a crisis whether be it pandemic or floods in Bihar. He was himself hiding in Delhi whereas Bihar CM was monitoring and reviewing on day to day basis the Bihar government's measures to help fight COVID-19," Sanjay Jha said.

The election commission has already geared up to make preparations for the Bihar assembly polls, due later this year. In the absence of his father Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi has taken on the role of principal opponent of Nitish Kumar, but he faces an uphill task to outsmart the NDA, under the leadership of the three-time CM.

