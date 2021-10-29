Last Updated:

'We will win' | Tejashwi Confident Of RJD Win In Bihar Bypolls; Accuses Nitish Govt Of Distributing Money

Tejashwi Yadav on Friday has hit out at the Bihar government and claimed that officials are pressurized to make people vote in favour of a specific party

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Nitish Kumar

IMAGE: PTI


Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday has hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and claimed that officials are pressurised to make people vote in favour of a specific party. In addition, Yadav claimed that the Election Commission on Thursday removed a DSP based on RJD's complaint. Yadav has stated that the complaint was right and has also accused that the state government is trying to use all tactics for the upcoming by-polls. Even so, he has exuded confidence that the RJD will emerge victoriously. 

In another allegation, Yadav has also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is distributing liquor and money and giving saree to women under the garb of Chhath Puja. He slammed the Nitish Kumar government and said that if it had done some development then this situation of distributing these things would not have come. 

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'shyest CM'

Earlier too, Tejashwi Yadav had attacked Nitish Kumar and dubbed him as the 'shyest of CMs'. Yadav said that Nitish Kumar is the shyest of Chief Ministers as he never talks about the ongoing issues of education, employment, and inflation. Yadav also raked up the condition of healthcare in the state. He further claimed that the by-polls are taking place since Nitish Kumar did not provide treatment even to his party's MLAs. 

READ | Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM, says bypolls a result of 'poor health facilities' in state

"These by-elections are happening because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government did not provide treatment even to their MLAs. So on what basis will Nitish Kumar ask for votes from the public," the RJD leader said.        

Bihar by-polls 

The two constituencies in Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2. After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the latter fielded its candidates on both seats going to the polls. 

READ | Lalu Yadav lambasts Nitish Kumar's 'greed'; lauds Tejashwi's role even as Tej Pratap sulks
READ | RJD's Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'shyest CM'; says 'does not talk about key topics'
Tags: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND