Tejashwi Dismisses Tej Pratap's 'captivity' Claims; Says 'Doesn't Match Lalu Ji's Persona'

Scoffing at elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's claims, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday dismissed allegations of keeping RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav captive in Delhi. Reminding that Lalu Yadav had been Bihar's CM, Union Rail Minister and arrested LK Advani, Tejashwi Yadav said captivity does not match Lalu ji's personality. The RJD chief is currently housed at his daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi, since his release from Dumka Jail.

Tejashwi scoffs at Tej Pratap's captivity claims

"The only thing I can say is - Lalu ji has been CM for a long time, been rail minister and made two Prime Ministers. He has also arrested Advaniji. So his personality does not match this (what Tej Pratap has said)," said Tejashwi Yadav to reporters in Patna.

Tej Pratap: 'Lalu Ji has been held captive'

On Saturday afternoon, Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi and is not being allowed to return to Patna. Attacking Tejashwi indirectly, he claimed that he is trying to replace his father as National President of RJD. The 73-year-old RJD chief has been experiencing health issues since being jailed in Dumka for the fodder scam.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap said, "Someone is eying the post of National President of RJD (hinting at Tejashwi Yadav). It's been a long that he has come out of jail, but he has been made captive in Delhi. He is not being allowed to come to Patna."

"I spoke to my father and asked him to stay with me in Patna and look after the organization of the party. Four to five people are running the show at the party and what they have done is put a barricade outside the residence, so that the common people are away. This way the party will break. I don't want to put any pressure on my father, as he is not keeping well," he added.

Tej Pratap's grouse

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has rebelled against his own party. In March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Pratap abruptly resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing. Later, he announced floating his own party 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha', allegedly miffed on not getting the seats he wanted. He later reconciled with Lalu Yadav after his father declared his intent that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was his chosen political heir.