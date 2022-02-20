Tejashwi Downplays Nitish Kumar's Meet With Prashant Kishor, Slams Bihar CM On Law & Order

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the national capital, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader Of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the Bihar CM, stating that the latter should have rather met the victims of murders and kidnappings and those who get tortured by the mafias in the state.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Whoever Nitish Ji meets is his business. It would've been better had he met victims of daily murders & kidnappings in Bihar or kin of those who get tortured by mafias."

On Saturday, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Kumar in New Delhi. This is the first formal meeting between the two since Kishor was sacked from the Janata Dal (United) in 2020. When asked about the meeting, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder claimed that the meeting was a 'courtesy call' and that he had visited the CM to inquire about his health.

Sources informed Republic that the secret meeting was held behind 'closed doors' with only the two leaders in attendance. The talks between Kishor and Kumar assume significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking to Republic, Prashant Kishor had said, "I met Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health as he was infected with COVID last month. When he was down with COVID, Nitish Ji had called me to enquire about my health. During COVID, we had discussed meeting in Delhi."

Prashant Kishors' fallout with JD(U)

It is pertinent to note that Prashant Kishor has worked with Nitish Kumar for the election campaign in 2015. In September 2018, on the advice of then-BJP chief Amit Shah, Kishor was inducted as the vice president of Nitish Kumar's JDU. Following his induction in 2019, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

After the Central government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kishor openly spoke against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on to submit his resignation, which sources said was rejected by Nitish Kumar. However, Kumar was ultimately expelled from the party.