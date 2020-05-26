Tejashwi Alleges JDU MLA's Role In Triple Murder; Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Covering-up

After the murder of three people of a family in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that state-sponsored crime is on the rise in Bihar. Tejashwi has held JDU MLA Amrendra Pandey alias Pappu Pandey responsible for the murder in the Hathuha block of Gopalganj district. Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday met one of the survivors of the family- JP Yadav in Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna.

Tejashwi while attacking Nitish Kumar said, "Law and order has collapsed in Bihar. MLA Amrendra Pandey is named an accused in the triple murder. This MLA is involved in multiple murder charges and all the sections of the IPC are imposed on him. He is absconding and the govt is protecting him. I am giving two days ultimatum to Bihar CM, who is also the Home Minister to put him behind bars otherwise I will launch a protest march from Patna to Gopalganj."

'Rule of law will prevail'

3 people have been arrested on charges of murder along with Satish Pandey, brother of JDU MLA Amrendra Pandey. JDU spokesperson Nikhil Mandal while attacking Tejaswi Yadav alleged, "During Lalu-Rabri's tenure, there used to be to state-sponsored crime and kidnapping for ransom. As a result of which, many people left Bihar. During Nitish Kumar's regime, there has been a rule of law and none has been protected if he is from JDU. Rule of law will prevail."

In retaliation one person called Munna Tiwary, a supporter of JDU MLA was killed at gunpoint in Gopalganj. Gopalganj SP Manoj Kumar Tiwary said, "We are investigating into the murder case. In the first case, 3 people have been arrested and we are further investigating." This incident of murder has infuriated Tejashwi as it has taken place in the adjoining village of Lalu Yadav in Hathuha. Meanwhile, the police is investigating the murder and the JDU MLA is being interrogated. There are multiple criminal charges on the JDU MLA.

