Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan Forms Human Chain In Bihar; Slams CM's Silence On Farm Laws

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday formed a human chain to extend solidarity to the farmers protesting against three farm laws introduced by the Central BJP government. RJD allies - Congress, CPI-ML (liberation), CPI, and CPM, accompanied by the villagers in Patna participated in the human chain.

Speaking to the reporters about the human chain formed in Bihar, Tejashwi said, "All Opposition parties and the villagers at Panchayat-level have formed the chain in protest against the black anti-farmer laws that have been imposed for the benefit of businessmen. The human chain is aimed at voicing the demand of farmers who have been carrying out peaceful protests for several months. But the BJP and the Centre is conspiring to defame the farmers' movement"

The RJD leader said one of the first people to "attack" the farmers with its laws was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who in 2006, scrapped the Mandi system and then shut down the APMC markets. He added that the farmers in the state are suffering for years as they are unable to get the right value for their produce.

"We (Opposition) have been raising the matter for a long time, but CM Nitish has maintained silence on the black laws. He should come clear on his stand over the farm protests. We will continue to fight till the Centre rolls back the farm laws," Tejashwi added.

Row over farm laws

Farmers have been protesting at various border points surrounding Delhi, demanding the repeal of three farm laws namely - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protests that began on a peaceful note in November, however, took a violent turn on Republic Day, as farmers began their tractor rally and engaged in clashes with the cops, causing injuries to hundreds of police personnel. The situation at the borders of the national capital remains tense even as the authorities have ordered the protestors to clear the sites but the farmers have decided not to budge.

