Mocking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his 'cluelessness' regarding Bihar's abysmal health rating as per NITI Aayog's findings, LoP Tejashwi Yadav shared a clip in which the CM was seen avoiding journalists questions on the same. In the clip, journalists are seen questioning Kumar on his government's failure in enhancing health facilities to which the CM repeatedly replies 'I don't know'. Slamming his dismissive attitude, Tejashwi asked, 'Then what do you know?'

जनता: श्रीमान फिर आपको पता क्या है?



CM: “नीति, नियम, सिद्धांत, विचार बेच कुर्सी से कैसे चिपके रहे, जनता के सवालों से कैसे छिपते रहे और अख़बारों में कैसे छपते रहे, यह सब पता है”



जनता: तभी आपको 40 सीट मिली है और आप अनुकंपा पर CM है।



CM: “पता नहीं” — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 2, 2021

Moreover, he claimed that the CM only knew how to retain power, hid from journalists and always be in the news for the wrong reasons. He added that these tactics had made Nitish win 40 seats in Lok Sabha and become CM due to other's 'compassion'. Tejashwi Yadav has vowed to procure special status to Bihar and hold a caste census if voted to power.

Pondicherry tops the list; Bihar stands last

On Thursday, the NITI Aayog released a report titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals' after accessing and collecting data from over 707 hospitals across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) in India. In the findings made by the NITI Aayog, it revealed that the state of Bihar recorded the lowest average of hospital beds per one lakh population which was way below the proposed number. Apart from Bihar, 14 states and UTs have failed to keep up with the average number of beds in a district hospital.

As per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2012 guidelines, district hospitals are expected to maintain at least 22 beds per one lakh population (based on district population average of 2001 Census). As per the latest report, Pondicherry has an average of 222 hospital beds per one lakh population, making it the highest in the country. The report has also importantly stated that Bihar holds the lowest number of beds, six, which was significantly below the advised count. On average, a district hospital in India is recommended to house 24 beds per one lakh population.