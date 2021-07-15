Tejashwi Questions Speaker For No Probe Into Bihar Assembly Ruckus; Says 'MLAs Are Scared'

Lashing out at the Bihar Speaker for inaction over the Bihar ruckus, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, wrote to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha stating that MLAs were scared to re-enter the House. Stating that all Opposition MLAs had sought a guarantee for security while in the Assembly, he urged the Speaker to action against the police officers who bodily threw out the MLAs. Highlighting the importance of taking cognizance of the ruckus that happened in the Assembly, Yadav, posed three questions to the Speaker.

Tejashwi pulls up Speaker over Bihar Assembly ruckus

He posed three questions to Speaker on the issue, seeking answers:

On whose orders had police force been deployed in such large numbers?

Who ordered the police to manhandle the MLAs, bodily throwing them out of the Assembly?

Who ordered the indescribable misbehaviour with women MLAs?

Opposition MLAs thrashed

On March 23, clashes broke out in the Bihar Assembly when the Opposition MLAs were protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday by climbing podiums, throwing furniture and tearing papers. Several Opposition legislators, including RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, Anita Devi and CPM legislator Satyendra Yadav, were injured in this incident as MLAs held the Speaker Vijay Kumar Singa hostage inside his chamber by blocking his exit. Women MLAs of the Opposition sitting outside the Speaker’s chamber were forcefully carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel, as per visuals shared by Tejashwi Yadav.

Hitting out at the Opposition MLAs, the Bihar Chief Minister said, " I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them". The Bill was later passed in the evening as the Opposition staged a 'walkout' and squatted outside the building, raising slogans.

What is the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill?