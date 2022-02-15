Tejashwi Reacts To 'messiah' Lalu Yadav's Conviction In Fodder Scam; 'Not Final Decision'

Moments after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav and 75 others were convicted in the fodder scam case, his son Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called it a conspiracy. The Leader of Opposition in Bihar, while addressing the media, said that he has started to feel that Lalu Yadav was the only leader who has been involved in a scam and got punished for the same in India. Labelling his father as the 'messiah for poor', Tejashwi claimed that it is only 'the poor' and 'the messiah of poor' who is getting punished in India post Independence.

'Expecting justice from the Supreme Court'

To second his statement, Tejashwi put forth the example of Nitish Kumar and said," There are over 80 scams that have unfolded during the regime of the Chief Minister, but has anyone been jailed so far? It is because Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax- all central agencies are working under as BJP entity, on the directions of their high command."

"Let them do whatever they want to, let them declare Lalu Yadav as a criminal. For he will never be a criminal in the eyes of the people. He has immense support from them. RJD- still the biggest party (in Bihar)- is Lalu Yadav's party. It is the party of peace loving people, socialist people," Tejashwi further said, adding that it was not the final decision and that they are expecting justice from the Supreme Court in the matter.

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Lalu Yadav alongside 75 other accused in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case. Yadav's punishment will be declared on February 21.

The fodder scam pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 950 crore, in the 1980s and 1990s from several treasuries in undivided Bihar. The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the scam. Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director KM Prasad were the main accused. Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.