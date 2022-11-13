Tejashwi Reveals Why His Sister Roshini Will Donate Kidney To Their Father Lalu Prasad

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter Roshini Acharya made to the headlines for stepping up to donate a kidney to her father, her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday revealed the reason behind her decision.

Revealing the reason, the RJD leader said, "My sister's kidney had the best match with that of my father's kidney and therefore, we decided to go ahead with it."

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). My sister's (Rohini) kidney had the best match, so we went ahead with it," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI.

Notably, the RJD president has been suffering from multiple health-related problems and was advised a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old politician returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems. However, it is yet not clear where and when will the transplant happen.

Roshini stepped in to donate kidney to her father

After Lalu Prasad Yadav was advised of a kidney transplant, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to step in and decided to give one of her two kidneys to her father. Revealing her decision, Roshini posted a series of tweets on Friday and said, "My parents are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. All of you are getting special love and respect. I have become emotional. I want to say my heartfelt thanks to all of you."

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

Sharing the picture of Lalu Prasad Yadav praying in front of God, she tweeted, "The father who gave me voice in this world. For those who are my everything, if I can contribute even a small part of my life, then I will be extremely fortunate. Parents are the form of God on the planet, worshiping and serving them is the duty of every child."

जिस पिता ने इस दुनिया में मुझे आवाज दी. जो मेरे सबकुछ हैं, उनके लिए अगर मैं अपने जीवन का छोटा सा भी योगदान दे पाती हूँ तो मेरा परम सौभाग्य होगा.

धरती पर भगवान माँ पिता होते है इनकी पूजा सेवा हर बच्चों का फ़र्ज़ है. pic.twitter.com/g39Ry2Me3s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

"I believe that this is just a small piece of meat which I want to give for my father. I can do anything for Papa. May all of you pray that everything goes well, and Papa should again raise his voice for all of you. Once again thank you all for the well wishes," she added.