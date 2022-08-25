Tejashwi Says BJP Must Be In Limit; 'If CBI Tries To Tarnish Our Image, Bihar Will Answer'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on August 25 reacted to the CBI searches in connections with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways. Slamming BJP, Yadav asked the saffron party to be within limits.

"After 14-15 years, CBI is coming and doing raids. Wherever raids were made, they are being told that if you have ties with Lalu Yadav you will suffer," Tejashwi said while claiming that no action was taken when a massive amount of drugs were found.

"If CBI tries to tarnish our image, Bihar will answer them in their own way. BJP should be in limit, this is Bihar. CBI, ED is now converted to criminals on the orders of BJP," he said.

The Deputy CM said that when BJP is in power it is "mangal rajya" but when out of power, it becomes "jungle rajya". "This is Bihar, it would be better if BJP cools down. Nothing will work here."

Raids were carried out at several locations in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Tejashwi Yadav has denied that his family had stakes in an under-construction shopping mall in Gurugram that was among the more than a dozen premises raided by CBI sleuths.

He claimed that the mall was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and belongs to a company in which a BJP MP has a stake. "I want to ask BJP when they will probe Khattar," Yadav said.

'Just keep watching': Nitish on CBI raids at RJD leaders' premises

Reacting to CBI searches on leaders of the RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that he is watching the events unfold.

"Ye sab dekhte na rahiye aap log, kya hota hai (just keep watching as things unfold)," was the CM's reply when reporters asked him about the raids that took place on Wednesday, hours before his government faced a trust vote.

