Tejashwi Says RJD Executive Meet 'disciplined'; Attempt To Whitewash Tej Pratap's Walkout?

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held the National Executive meeting in the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on October 9, Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav, the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, shared images from the two-day event. In the images, Tejashwi can be seen sitting next to his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav while his brother, Tej Pratap is missing.

"All the comrades, in an organised and disciplined manner, discussed ways to save the country by removing the anti-constitutional BJP from power," Tejashwi wrote in his tweet about the meeting, from which Tej Pratap stormed out midway, earlier in the day. But what was the reason?

Tej Pratap storms out of RJD's National Executive meeting

While coming out of the NDMC convention centre, Tej Pratap alleged that Shyam Rajak, the General Secretary of the RJD, had abused him and his personal assistant, and also used expletives against his sister. Tej Pratap claimed that such kind of treatment was meted out to him by Rajak merely for asking about the timings of the second day of the National Executive meeting.

However, when asked about Tej Pratap's allegations, Rajak said that he had 'no comments' to make. "He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, and cannot say anything," added the General Secretary of the RJD.

Pertinently, this is not the first time such allegations have been levelled by the elder son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav against party leaders. Last year, Tej Pratap called the party's Bihar President Jagdanand Singh 'RSS agent' and accused him of 'manhandling' him. Tej Pratap had also complained of humiliation at the hands of MLC Sunil Singh, claiming that he did not let him meet his father, Lalu Yadav.