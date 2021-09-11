Tejashwi Seeks Installation Of Ram Vilas Paswan's Statue In Bihar Amid Overture To Chirag

Amid speculation about a tie-up between RJD and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP faction, Tejashwi Yadav demanded the installation of Ram Vilas Paswan's statue in Bihar. In a letter addressed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday, Yadav highlighted that the late LJP founder always advocated social justice, inclusive growth and socialism. Observing that Paswan dedicated his entire life to ensure the upliftment, security and development of the underprivileged sections of the society, he also called upon the Bihar government to include his birth and death anniversaries in the list of state-sponsored functions.

Tejashwi Yadav also made a similar demand for late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Earlier, the Jamui MP invited all prominent leaders including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for an event in Patna on September 12 to mark the first death anniversary of his father. After Chirag Paswan was sidelined by BJP which preferred to induct his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras into the Union Cabinet, speculation is rife that RJD has reached out to him. While RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav openly urged Paswan to ally with his party, the LJP president is yet to take a decision regarding the same.

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Born on July 5, 1946, Ram Vilas Paswan completed a Masters' and a law degree besides passing the Bihar civil service exam. However, he chose to join politics and was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. Since then, Paswan was a part of various parties including the Janata Party and Janata Dal.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha until 2019 barring for 1984 and 2009. After NDA was re-elected to power at the Centre with a huge majority, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on June 28, 2019.

He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020). On October 8 last year, he breathed his last at the Fortis Escorts Hospital in the national capital after being hospitalized for several weeks. He underwent heart surgery on October 4.