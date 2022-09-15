Tejashwi Slams BJP's Ire On Begusarai Shooting; 'Is Nitish Kumar Committing The Crime?'

After Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government on the Begusarai firing incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday defended the Chief Minister saying that he can't be blamed for the incident. Further slamming the Union Minister, Yadav asked him if Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states can be blamed for the crimes and other mishappenings occurring in those states.

"If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their Chief Minister doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their Chief Minister who is doing it?" Tejashwi Yadav asked in response to Giriraj Singh's statement that Nitish Kumar was behind the Begusarai firing incident.

Tejashwi Yadav's comment came in view of Singh's accusations that the Bihar Chief Minister was responsible for the incident that happened in the Begusarai district of Bihar. Singh also accused Kumar of letting the criminals get away scot-free.

#WATCH | "If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" Dy CM Bihar Tejashwi Yadav slams Union Min Giriraj Singh on his statement deducing that CM Nitish Kr was behind Begusarai firing incident pic.twitter.com/e0xdp1b0Kx — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Union Minister Giriraj Singh targets Nitish Kumar

Launching an attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, Giriraj Singh said, "Begusarai-like incident happens when criminals become fearless. For 30 km through four police stations, criminals pass through the road without any restriction and open fire. There is a thing called fear among people."

"It is the misfortune of Bihar that there is no such thing as a government in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister is scared to say that 'jungle raj' is gripping Bihar as the day he says so, the Deputy Chief Minister will remove him from power," Giriraj Singh added. He also alleged that whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government takes power, the law and order situation deteriorates in the state. He also remarked that Nitish Kumar had now started to term 'Jungle raj' as 'Janta raj'.

Soon after the incident took place, the Union Minister on Tuesday took to Twitter and informed that the Begusarai BJP has called for a bandh on September 14 to wake up the Nitish government from a deep sleep. "Begusarai BJP and common people have called for Begusarai bandh tomorrow (September 14) to wake up the Nitish government sleeping in the sleep of Kumbhakarna amidst the orgy of death in Begusarai and Bihar….All of you are requested to cooperate," Singh tweeted.