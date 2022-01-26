Aghast at the police action on protesting students in Patna, Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, lashed out at CM Nitish Kumar. Sharing visuals of police beating up students who were protesting RRB's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam, alleging rigging, Tejashwi Yadav labelled the CM 'as bad as the British'. In wake of the mass protest, Railway has suspended NTPC and Level 1 exams.

Tejashwi Yadav lashes at CM for beating up students

"नीतीश जी की आत्मा अंग्रेजों वाली है! बस चमड़ी का रंग अलग है, ढंग तो वही है!



क्या माननीय, क्या नागरिक, क्या विद्यार्थी, क्या पीड़ित - मुँह खोलते ही, विरोध करते ही लाठी जड़ देना, यह कौन सा रवैया है?



खुद छात्र क्रांति से राजनीति में आने का दावा करने वाले छात्रों की ताकत भूल गए??" pic.twitter.com/eXdIXqpVli — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) January 25, 2022

Bihar police fire teargas at protestors

Amid the continued protests by RRB exam's aspirants for the past two days, Bihar police resorted to firing tear gas shells, water cannons to disperse students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam. Students were also subjected to lathi-charge near Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna as they protested. Several railway properties have been vandalised and services disrupted as students squatted on Railway tracks in Patna.

Railway Board issued a notice, warning aspirants of permanent debarment from obtaining a Railway job and liable to police action amid vandalisation. RRB assured that its recruitment process was transparent, maintaining the highest standards of integrity. With protests not waning, Railways, later, suspended NTPC and Level 1 exams. Railways have also formed a grievance committee to address the complaints of aspirants.

Railway Ministry said that as per provisions the number of candidates to be called for the NTPC Second Stage Exam is 10 times the number of approved vacancies. Ministry further said that the number of vacancies was increased to 20 times in CEN 1/2019 to protect the interest of the candidates. It was done to ensure that meritorious candidates are not denied an opportunity. "Hence, to cover a reasonable number of candidates for the 2nd stage CBT, the number of candidates to be shortlisted has been kept at twenty times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified based on their merit in the 1st stage CBT cum preference of posts," it added.

This led to allegations of 'rigging' by aspirants as the number of shortlisted candidates fell short of the '20 times of vacancies'. Students allege that the hiring has been done only 4 times of the vacancies. Enraged students tweeted, "You said you will pass 20 time candidate but in reality you passed only 4 times candidate, if this isn't a scam then what is this."