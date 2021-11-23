Tejashwi Slams Nitish's Flippant Response To Lack Of Jobs: 'Call Me, I Will Give Solution'

Lashing at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the high unemployment rate in the state, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, slammed the CM's flippant answer to reporters on the issue. Sharing a video of Nitish Kumar passing the buck to Tejashwi Yadav on unemployment, Yadav claimed that he was willing to rise up to the job. In the video, the reporter asks the CM what he was doing to address Yadav's claims of lack of jobs, to which Nitish replies, "Go to Tejashwi and ask what to do and print that".

Tejashwi slams Nitish's flippant attitude to rising unemployment.

Bristling at this response, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Keep a copy and pen and call me. I will tell when, how much, how, why, and where to give jobs and employment to the youth of Bihar. How to set up IT Park, Industry. How to do Cluster-based Industrial development. Bihar no longer needs your narrow and time-bound thinking."

Recently during bypoll campaigning, Tejashwi Yadav issued an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar, urging him to fulfillthe promise of 19 lakh govt jobs. He warned, "When some youths protested against the chief minister and asked him about the NDA’s promise of providing 19 lakh jobs, they were arrested. What was their crime? They only dared to remind the CM of his government’s promise and said that he should resign if he cannot provide employment."

He added, "Bihar has become a centre of unemployment; the state government hasn’t taken any initiative to create employment opportunities. We will agitate by organising the country's biggest 'Berozgar rally' in Patna by February or March". In the run-up to Bihar polls, RJD had promised 10 lakh govt jobs if voted to power which was countered by BJP with 19 lakh jobs.

CMIE: Unemployment at 8.3%

As per the recent Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report, the unemployment rate in India climbed to 8.3% in August 2021. With the loss of 1.9 million jobs in July-August, absolute employment has come down to 397.8 million compared to 399.7 million in July. Employment in agriculture fell by 8.7 million in August, while non-farm jobs increased by 6.8 million at the same time.